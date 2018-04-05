FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 1:13 PM / Updated a day ago

Cargill Q3 profit falls 23.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 23.8 percent drop in its third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a $161 million charge related to the new U.S. tax legislation.

The privately held company said net income fell to $495 million in the quarter ended Feb. 28, from $650 million a year earlier. (bit.ly/2GxbNE2)

Excluding one-time items, Cargill reported net income of $559 million, from $715 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $27.85 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

