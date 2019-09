Sept 26 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Cargill Inc reported a 3% rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by growth in its animal nutrition and protein business.

The privately held U.S. company's adjusted operating earnings rose to $908 million in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $883 million a year earlier. [bit.ly/2lmXUPB ] (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)