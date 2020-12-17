Cargo.one raises $42 mln in second round in six months

STOCKHOLM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Cargo.one, the German online air cargo booking platform, has raised $42 million in a new funding round led by investment firm Bessemer Venture Partners, to support its expansion in North America.

Cargo.one raised $18 million six months ago.

The company currently processes more than 110,000 shipments and 45,000 tonnes annually in Europe through airline partners such as Lufthansa Cargo and Finnair Cargo.

Other investors included Index Ventures, Creandum, Point Nine and Next47. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Simon Johnson)