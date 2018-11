MILAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Italian banks have given their green light to buy into Banca Carige convertible bond for 320 million euros ($364.03 million), the head of country’s depositors’ guarantee fund (FITD) Giuseppe Boccuzzi said on Friday.

Italian healthy lenders stepped in to help the troubled bank to meet a European Central Bank year-end deadline to boost its capital. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Francesca Landini)