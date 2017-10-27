UPDATE 1-UK's Carillion selects former BAE executive Davies as CEO

(Adds details, background)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - British builder Carillion, which has issued two profit warnings this year, named former BAE Systems executive Andrew Davies as CEO on Friday.

Davies, who is currently head of family-owned construction group Wates Group and a non-executive director at defence company Chemring, will join on April 2, Carillion said.

Interim CEO Keith Cochrane will lead the company until then.

The small-cap company has seen its stock value plunge by two-thirds since July, when it booked an 845 million pound ($1.11 billion) writedown on construction contracts.

That triggered a massive profit warning and the immediate replacement of its CEO with Cochrane. It issued a second profit warning in September.

Debt-laden Carillion this week agreed to new credit facilities and deferrals on some debt repayments that are expected to improve its undrawn credit in 2018 by up to 190 million pounds, winning a lifeline as it tries to repair its business.

Davies joins Carillion is it explores measures to shore up its balance sheet It has announced a cost savings plan and aims to raise over 300 million pounds by end-2018 through disposals.

His job will also include efforts to claw back money from clients on historic contracts and talks with investors. Carillion said last month it may need to undertake a share placement.

Chairman Philip Green said Davies had the “ideal combination of commerciality, operational expertise and relevant sector experience” that Carillion would need to turn around its business.

“Davies brings executive, strategic, turn around and leadership skills to the company as well as experience of complex public sector contracting in projects, support services and construction,” Carillion said.

The group, which employs over 48,000 people worldwide, is a major UK government contractor and was recently awarded construction work on Britain’s new high speed rail link.