UPDATE 1-UK's FCA opens investigation into Carillion

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is investigating Carillion Plc, the struggling British builder said on Wednesday.

The markets watchdog’s investigation is in connection with the timeliness and content of announcements made by Carillion between Dec. 7 2016 and July 10 2017, the company said.

In the period, Carillion released a full year trading update, its 2016 results, an annual general meeting statement and a 2017 first-half trading update.

The company on July 10 said it would undertake a review of its business, suspended its dividend, announced divestments and said it expected overall performance to be below management’s previous expectations.

Carillion also said then that Richard Howson would step down as chief executive and named Keith Cochrane as interim CEO.

Carillion, which is involved in major infrastructure projects for the British and other governments, has been fighting for its survival after costly contract delays and a downturn in new business. It issued its third profit warning in five months in November.

The company said on Wednesday it was cooperating fully with the FCA.