UK says Carillion keeping it informed of restructuring plans
November 17, 2017 / 10:56 AM / in an hour

UK says Carillion keeping it informed of restructuring plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it had been kept informed of efforts by Carillion to turn its business around and backed the firm’s discussions with stakeholders, after the construction and services company issued its third profit warning this year.

“The company has kept us informed of the steps it is taking to restructure the business,” a spokeswoman at the Cabinet Office said.

“We remain supportive of their ongoing discussions with their stakeholders and await future updates on their progress.”

Carillion provides a number of services to the government. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

