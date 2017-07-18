Crisis-hit Carillion wins British defence contracts

July 18 (Reuters) - A Carillion joint venture has won two separate British defence infrastructure contracts worth 158 million pounds ($206.90 million), affording further relief to the crisis-hit construction company as it reviews its business.

The award follows Monday's announcement that a consortium that includes Carillion has won a 1.4 billion pound ($1.8 billion) contract to help build Britain's High Speed 2 railway.

Carillion is reviewing options after it booked an 845 million pound writedown against customer payments it no longer expected to be able to collect. It also issued a profit warning and severed ties with its chief executive.

The company said on Tuesday that the new contracts awarded by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) would see it deliver facilities management services, including catering and mess services, to 233 military establishments in Britain.

The two contracts are worth 158 million pounds over the initial contract period of five years, Carillion said, adding that there were opportunities to double that figure in the same period through catering and retail sales.