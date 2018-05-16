Britain's FRC investigates Carillion's contract accounting, pensions

May 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Wednesday it was investigating bankrupt construction firm Carillion’s contract accounting, reverse factoring, pensions, goodwill and going concern as part of its probe.

The FRC in January opened an investigation into KPMG’s auditing of the now-collapsed Carillion covering the years 2014 to 2017 and in March commenced a probe into the conduct of two former finance directors of the company.