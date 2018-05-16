FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 6:30 AM / in an hour

Britain's FRC investigates Carillion's contract accounting, pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Wednesday it was investigating bankrupt construction firm Carillion’s contract accounting, reverse factoring, pensions, goodwill and going concern as part of its probe.

The FRC in January opened an investigation into KPMG’s auditing of the now-collapsed Carillion covering the years 2014 to 2017 and in March commenced a probe into the conduct of two former finance directors of the company.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

