UK's FRC starts probe into 2 ex-Carillion finance directors

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Monday it commenced an investigation into the conduct of two former finance directors of bankrupt construction firm Carillion plc.

The investigation is in relation to the preparation and approval of the financial statements of Carillion for the years 2014 to 2016, the first half of 2017 and the preparation and reporting of other financial information during the period 2014-2017, the watchdog said.

The investigation into Richard Adam and Zafar Khan will be conducted under the Accountancy Scheme, FRC said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)