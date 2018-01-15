British government will hold emergency meeting on Carillion, says minister

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The British government will hold a meeting of its COBRA emergency response committee on Monday to discuss Carillion’s collapse, defence minister Gavin Williamson said.

Asked what contingency plans the government had for armed forces housing which is run by CarillionAmey after Carillion collapsed, Williamson told parliament: “There will be a COBRA meeting later on today to look at addressing some of the most immediate issues.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)