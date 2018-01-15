UK parliamentary committee launches inquiry after Carillion collapse

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A British parliamentary committee said on Monday it would hold an inquiry into government sourcing practices following the collapse of contractor Carillion.

“We are going to conduct a new inquiry on sourcing public services: lessons to be learned from the collapse of Carillion,” said Bernard Jenkin, chairman of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee. He said the inquiry would be broader that just Carillion. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)