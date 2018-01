LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s public sector awarded eight contracts to construction firm Carillion after July last year when the company issued a profit warning, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

He said that of the eight awarded by public sector bodies, six were joint ventures. One of the deals was agreed a week ago between Carillion and a local government branch, but had not yet been signed. (Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)