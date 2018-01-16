Britain will fast-track investigation into Carillion directors

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would fast track an investigation into the collapse of outsourcer Carillion and broaden the scope of inquiry to its former and most recent directors.

Business Minister Greg Clark said: ”It is important we quickly get the full picture of the events which caused Carillion to enter liquidation, which is why I have asked the Insolvency Service to fast-track and broaden the scope of the Official Receiver’s investigation.

“In particular, I have asked that the investigation looks not only at the conduct of the directors at the point of its insolvency, but also of any individuals who were previously directors. Any evidence of misconduct will be taken very seriously.”

He said he had also asked the Financial Reporting Council to examine the preparation of Carillion’s accounts past and present, as well as the company’s auditors. Carillion was responsible for providing millions of pounds of public services.