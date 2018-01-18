Lloyds Banking Group offers $69 million for customers hit by Carillion collapse

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group on Thursday announced 50 million pounds ($69.40 million) in emergency funding for small businesses hit by the demise of construction firm Carillion.

Small businesses customers that were in the firm’s supply chain will be able to apply to have fees on overdrafts and invoice finance facilities waived or for capital repayment holidays on existing loans following Carillion’s collapse on Monday, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7205 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Carolyn Cohn)