FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 15, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Carillion collapse regrettable, but government cannot bail it out - PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The British government cannot be expected to bail out construction and services firm Carillion , Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday, after the firm’s collapse.

“It’s regrettable that Carillion has not been able to find suitable financing options with its lenders, but tax payers cannot be expected to bailout a private sector company. Since the profit warnings were first issued in July the government has been closely monitoring the situation ... we remained hopeful that a solution could be found while putting robust contingency plans in place, ” he told reporters.

“Our primary responsibility as always (was) being able to keep our essential public services running safely.” (Reporting Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.