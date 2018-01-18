FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 11:59 AM / in an hour

Britain's Nationwide to guarantee 250 Carillion contractor jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Nationwide Building Society will employ around 250 contractors from failed outsourcing company Carillion, the lender said on Thursday, meaning their jobs will be saved.

Nationwide said in a statement a further 1,500 staff are engaged by separate, third-party suppliers who work on Nationwide contracts with Carillion.

Those suppliers will now have their contracts directly with the building society, Nationwide said.

Carillion collapsed on Monday when its banks pulled the plug, leaving the government to step in to guarantee public serviced provided by the company ranging from school meals to road works.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

