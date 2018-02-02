FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Industrials
February 2, 2018 / 10:57 AM / in 18 minutes

Almost 400 jobs to go at collapsed UK builder Carillion -receiver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Some 377 jobs are to be cut at collapsed British construction company Carillion while 919 positions have been saved, the government’s Official Receiver said on Friday.

Those affected will be entitled to claim for statutory redundancy payments, it said.

Carillion, which employs 20,000 in Britain, collapsed on Jan. 15 when its banks halted funding, pushing the 200-year-old business went into compulsory liquidation.

The Official Receiver is part of the UK’s Insolvency Service, an executive agency of the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.