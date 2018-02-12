British govt to transfer over 4,400 Carillion jobs to new providers

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The British government said on Monday it would save over 4,400 jobs at collapsed construction firm Carillion Plc by transferring contracts to new providers, as it deals with Britain’s largest bankruptcy in a decade.

Carillion, which employs 43,000 people to provide services in defence, education, health and transport, collapsed on Jan. 15 when its banks halted funding.

The Official Receiver, which manages insolvencies for the British government, said it would save a further 4,418 jobs by transferring prison facilities management and defence bases catering and cleaning contracts and Carillion employees to new providers.

However, employment could not be secured for a further 59 employees, the statement said. (goo.gl/5RecY6)

To date, 6,668 jobs have been saved while 989 have been made redundant.

Spun out of Tarmac Group nearly 20 years ago and including construction names such as Wimpey and Alfred McAlpine, Carillion operates in Britain and Ireland, Canada, the Middle East and North Africa.

Its projects include London’s Royal Opera House, the Channel Tunnel, the Copenhagen Metro, the Suez Canal road tunnel and Toronto’s Union Station. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)