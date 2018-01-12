FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Bankruptcy News
January 12, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

British ministers met to discuss fate of Carillion-PM spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Senior British ministers held crisis talks this week to discuss the fate of key infrastructure partner Carillion, as fears grow at the highest levels of government that the debt-laden group could collapse.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said the government was monitoring the situation closely and making contingency plans after the construction and services group asked creditors for more time to tackle its debts.

He said ministers met on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Reporting by David Milliken; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.