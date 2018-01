LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British building and services company Carillion could enter administration on Monday unless Britain’s government backs a rescue plan, Sky News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Carillion said on Friday it remained in “constructive discussions” with its creditors and suggestions that they had rejected its business plan were incorrect.

Carillion was not immediately available for comment on the Sky News report. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Alexander Smith)