BERLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - German medical technology company Carl Zeiss Meditec raised its full-year core profit outlook on Friday, sending shares higher.

The margin for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is now expected to reach 15 to 17.5 percent, up from a previous guidance of 14 to 16 percent.

Shares in the company, which were included in Germany’s midcap MDAX index in December, were up 6.2 percent at 0822 GMT.