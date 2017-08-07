Carl Zeiss Meditec reports strong growth driven by China

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec reported a 20 percent rise in operating profit for the first nine months of the year and an 8 percent increase in sales, driven by strong Chinese demand and its laser systems for refractive vision correction.

The Jena-based medical technology company said on Monday it was well on the way to meeting its 2016/17 full-year goals of revenue between 1.15 billion and 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion to $1.42 billion) and an EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 13 percent to 15 percent. ($1 = 0.8480 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)