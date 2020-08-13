Company News
August 13, 2020 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Carlsberg expects organic operating profit to fall 10-15% this year

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday second-quarter sales fell 15% from a year earlier on the back of lower volumes and said it now expects organic operating profit for the full year to decline 10%-15%.

The world’s third biggest brewer after Anheuser Busch InBev and Heineken said sales stood at 15.9 billion Danish crowns ($2.52 billion) in the quarter.

Carlsberg last month posted preliminary figures for the first six months of the year. ($1 = 6.3090 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

