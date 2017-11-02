FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlsberg lifts 2017 operating profit guidance despite slip in Q3 sales
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
November 2, 2017 / 6:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Carlsberg lifts 2017 operating profit guidance despite slip in Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday third-quarter sales slipped more than expected, but it lifted its operating profit guidance for 2017.

The company said in a trading update that it expects organic operating profit growth of 7-8 percent in 2017, up from an earlier expectation of “mid-single-digit” percentage growth.

Carlsberg’s third-quarter net revenue slipped 1 percent in the quarter from a year earlier to 16.7 billion Danish crowns ($2.62 billion), below the 17.1 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.