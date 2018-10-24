Carlsberg lifts 2018 profit guidance after warm summer in Europe

COPENHAGEN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg lifted its full-year outlook on Wednesday, citing execution of its efficiency programme and after a warm summer in Western Europe helped sales, among other factors.

The brewer said it now expects organic operating profit growth of between 10 and 11 percent this year, up from an earlier guidance of “high-single-digit percentage growth”.

The currency translation impact on operating profit is now expected to be negative 500 million Danish crowns ($76 million) from an earlier guidance of negative 425 million, Carlsberg said.