Carlsberg Q1 sales above expectations

COPENHAGEN, April 28 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales slightly above expectations and adjusted its full-year earnings guidance higher.

The world’s third-biggest brewer said sales between January and March stood at 13.0 billion Danish crowns ($2.11 billion), compared with 12.8 billion estimated by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

Carlsberg said it now expects operating profit to grow between 5% and 10% this year, compared with its previous guidance of 3% to 10% growth.