Carlsberg Q1 sales down 7%, expects further decline in Q2

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Carlsberg said on Thursday sales fell 7% in the first quarter with a further decline expected this quarter, as increased beer sales in supermarkets failed to balance the closure of bars and restaurants during the coronavirus lockdown.

The world’s third biggest brewer behind Anheuser Busch InBev and Heineken said sales between January and March came in at 12.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.88 billion), compared with 12.8 billion expected by analysts in a poll compiled by Carlsberg.