May 1, 2018 / 5:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Carlsberg Q1 sales weighed by Russian market; keeps 2018 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 1 (Reuters) - Carlsberg’s first-quarter sales fell 5 percent, weighed by a negative currency impact and lower volumes in the key Russian market where its market share continued to decline, the Danish brewer said on Tuesday.

First-quarter sales came in at 12.70 billion crowns ($2.06 billion), below the 12.89 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, which did not disclose earnings figures, said it still expected mid single-digit organic growth in operating profit this year. ($1 = 6.1722 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

