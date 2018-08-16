FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 5:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Carlsberg raises 2018 outlook, Q2 sales beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Thursday posted second-quarter sales above expectations and raised its profit outlook for the year higher on strong beer sales across all major markets in the first half.

Sales between April and June rose to 18.3 billion Danish crowns ($2.80 billion), slightly above the 18.0 billion crowns expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Carlsberg now expects operating profit to grow by high-single-digits in percentage terms this year. It had previously forecast growth in mid-single-digits. ($1 = 6.5462 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

