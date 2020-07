COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg posted a 15% drop in second-quarter sales on Friday but said its key Chinese market had rebounded strongly during the quarter.

The brewer also said it expected an organic decline in operating profit of 8.9% in the first six months of the year.

Carlsberg is due to publish full first-half results on Aug. 13. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Evans)