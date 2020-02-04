Carlsberg sees mid-single-digit operating profit growth in 2020

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Tuesday reported operating profit before special items for the second half of the year that was broadly in line with expectations and said it expects to deliver mid-single-digit organic operating profit growth in 2020.

The world’s third-largest brewer said sales in the second half came in at 5.29 billion Danish crowns ($782.96 million), compared with 5.26 billion expected by analysts in a poll compiled by Carlsberg. Its price/mix, which indicates whether the company sold more of its expensive beer, was 3% for the full year of 2019. ($1 = 6.7564 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Kim Coghill)