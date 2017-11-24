FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Brazilian toy retailer Ri Happy prepares $300 million IPO -paper
Sections
Featured
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Black Friday
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2017 / 10:40 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Brazilian toy retailer Ri Happy prepares $300 million IPO -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Ri Happy is a toy retailer, not toy maker)

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian toy retailer Ri Happy, owned by U.S. private equity specialist Carlyle Group LP , has hired banks for an initial public offering, seeking to take advantage of a retail rebound in Brazil, a national newspaper said on Friday.

The IPO is expected to raise 800 million to 1 billion reais ($310 million), according to preliminary projections, newspaper Valor Economico said.

Carlyle has hired banks BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, Itaú BBA, Credit Suisse and Bradesco BBI as underwriters, the newspaper said, citing sources.

The proceeds will be used to fund expansion, and Carlyle will sell part of its stake in the company as part of the process. Valor said the IPO is likely to take place in 2018.

Ri Happy and Carlyle declined to comment, according to Valor.

Retail and Brazil’s consumer sector generally is on the leading edge of an economic recovery in Latin America’s largest economy. Many Brazilian retailers, from electronics retailer Magazine Luiza SA to food retailer Carrefour Brasil , are in the midst of aggressive expansion drives.

$1 = 3.22 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.