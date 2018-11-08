Carlyle bids for stake in Brazilian restaurant chain -reports

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP made a binding offer to acquire a minority stake in Brazilian restaurant chain Madero, newspaper Valor Economico and financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Thursday.

According to the reports, which cite people with knowledge of the matter, the offer values the chain, which owns 150 restaurants in the country, at 3 billion reais ($798 million). The reports do not specify the size of the minority stake Carlyle is trying to buy.

Carlyle and Madero did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Phil Berlowitz)