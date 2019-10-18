Carlyle Group to quit $1 billion U.S. oil export project -Texas port official

HOUSTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group has exited its equity position in Lone Star Ports LLC, which proposed a $1 billion crude oil export terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas, a port official said on Friday.

Sean Strawbridge, chief executive of the Port of Corpus Christi, said Carlyle notified the port on Oct. 8 it would no longer proceed with its investment. That left construction company Berry Group as the sole backer. Carlyle did not have an immediate reply.