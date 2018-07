July 10 (Reuters) - Global alternative asset manager Carlyle Group LP said on Tuesday it has hired Taj Sidhu as managing director to lead its credit opportunities team in Europe.

Sidhu, who is based in London, was previously a managing director and head of European private credit for Oz Management.

The company also named Philip Moore as managing director in London. Moore was previously a managing director at HPS Investment Partners. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)