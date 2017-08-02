FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Carlyle posts better-than-expected quarterly earnings
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 2, 2017 / 11:58 AM / 2 days ago

Carlyle posts better-than-expected quarterly earnings

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, mirroring the performance of some of its peers as rising stock markets and a resilient world economy lifted investment returns.

Carlyle earned an economic net income (ENI) of $274.8 million after taxes, more than twice what it earned a year earlier. That translated into $0.81 of ENI per share after taxes, well above analyst forecasts for 41 cents per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

ENI is a crucial performance measure for U.S. private equity firms as it accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments.

A Carlyle peer, Apollo Global Management, reported a second-quarter ENI of $183.5 million after taxes, or 46 cents per share, which matched analyst forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by W Simon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.