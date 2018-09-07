MOVES- Carlyle hires Broadbent for new debt financing group

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (LPC) - Carlyle Group has hired Tim Broadbent, the former head of US leveraged loan syndicate at Barclays, to lead a new group that will provide issuers and financial sponsors with capital markets advice.

He will oversee the Carlyle Capital Solutions group, which will also seek to originate and structure leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, mezzanine debt and additional types of financing, according to a source.

Broadbent, who is based in New York, started Wednesday, the source said. He reports to Justin Plouffe, deputy chief investment officer for Carlyle Global Credit.

A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment. Broadbent declined to be interviewed. (Reporting by Kristen Haunns; Editing By Michelle Sierra)