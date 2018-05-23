MOVES-Carlyle Group hires two senior execs for Southeast Asian deals

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP announced on Wednesday two senior hires on its Asian private equity team, amid a major strategic push into Southeast Asian deals.

Carlyle named Robby Winarta as managing director, leading the firm’s investment activities in Indonesia. Jakarta-based Winarta had been with Credit Suisse for 20 years, most recently as head of the bank’s Indonesian investment banking coverage.

Carlyle also hired Long Hoang as a director focusing on deals in Vietnam. Hoang joined the firm from TPG Capital where he was a vice president.

The two senior hires come as Carlyle is inching towards the closure of a $6.5 billion Asia private equity fund, its biggest ever in the region.

Carlyle has also beefed up its Southeast Asian team with the new hires, which will focus principally on both small and large market opportunities in Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)