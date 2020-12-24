Carmat shares skyrocket after receiving CE marking

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Shares in heart prosthesis maker Carmat skyrocketed on Thursday a day after the French manufacturer received CE marking.

The CE marking - which indicates a product is made to European Economic Area (EEA) standards - allows Carmat to market its total artificial heart in the European Union as a bridge to transplants.

Carmat shares were up 46% at 0829 GMT in their biggest daily gain in nine years. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Laetitia Volga; editing by Jason Neely)