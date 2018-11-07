Financials
French firm Carmignac Gestion under investigation for tax fraud - source

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French firm Carmignac Gestion is under investigation by French financial prosecutors for tax fraud, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Le Monde.

Company founder Edouard Carmignac has become one of the most publicly recognised French asset managers. He has held a private Rolling Stones concert for his clients, runs an annual photojournalism award and launches tirades against the European Central Bank in open letters. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, writing by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)

