UPDATE 1-Australia's Carnarvon Petroleum surges on additional oil discoveries

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Shares of oil and gas explorer Carnarvon Petroleum Ltd jumped 43 percent on Wednesday after the company said its Quadrant-Carnarvon joint venture found additional oil at its Dorado-1 well off the coast of western Australia.

The announcement comes about three weeks after the company said it made a significant oil discovery in another part of the current Dorado-1 well drilling campaign.

“The oil discovered in the Caley Member (of Dorado-1) is very significant in terms of its likely scale and in proving that this play works in the basin,” Carnarvon’s Managing Director, Adrian Cook said.

“Discovering more oil in the Crespin and Milne Members makes this a truly incredible find.”

Carnarvon owns 20 percent of the joint venture, while privately-owned Perth-based Quadrant Energy has an 80 percent interest.

Shares of the company were up 26 percent at a more than nine-year high at 0115 GMT, compared with a 0.3 percent gain in the broader market.