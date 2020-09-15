Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

Cruise operator Carnival expects Q3 loss of about $3 billion

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Carnival Corp said on Tuesday it expects to post a quarterly loss of $2.9 billion, as the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the cruise industry to a virtual standstill.

The company, which completed its first seven-day cruise last weekend on its Italian brand, Costa Cruises, also said in a filing that the third-quarter loss figure included non-cash impairment charges of $0.9 billion. (bit.ly/2FuBcis) (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up