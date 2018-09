Sept 27 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp reported a 28 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as the world’s largest cruise operator benefited from higher ticket prices and on-board spending.

The company’s net income rose to $1.71 billion, or $2.41 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from $1.33 billion, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

Carnival’s net revenue rose to $5.84 billion from $5.52 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)