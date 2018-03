March 22 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.

Net income attributable to Carnival shareholders rose to $391 million, or 54 per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 28 from $352 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 11.6 percent to $4.23 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)