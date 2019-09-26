Company News
September 26, 2019 / 1:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cruise operator Carnival cuts 2019 profit forecast

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Carnival Corp cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday as it expect to take a hit from higher fuel prices.

The company said it now expects adjusted earnings of $4.23 to $4.27 per share in 2019, down from an earlier forecast of $4.25 to $4.35 per share.

“Due to an $0.08 impact from the recent spike in fuel prices caused by geopolitical events, we are reducing our full year guidance for 2019 by $0.05 per share.” Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald said in a statement. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

