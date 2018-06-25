Cruise operator Carnival's revenue rises 10.4 pct; cuts forecast

June 25 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp, the world’s largest cruise operator, reported a 10.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending, but cut its full-year profit forecast.

The company’s net income rose to $561 million, or 78 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $379 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Carnival’s net revenue rose to $4.36 billion from $3.95 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)