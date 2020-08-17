Company News
August 17, 2020 / 8:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Carnival launches probe after detecting a ransomware attack

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp said on Monday it launched an investigation after the cruise operator detected a ransomware attack that accessed and encrypted a portion of information technology systems of one of its brands.

Carnival, which operates AIDA, Carnival and Princess cruises among others, in a filing said www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/815097/000095014220002039/eh2001078_8k.htm the investigation is ongoing and that the security event likely included unauthorized access to personal data of guests and employees. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

