Carnival launches probe after detecting a ransomware attack

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp said on Monday it launched an investigation after the cruise operator detected a ransomware attack that accessed and encrypted a portion of information technology systems of one of its brands.

Carnival, which operates AIDA, Carnival and Princess cruises among others, in a filing said www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/815097/000095014220002039/eh2001078_8k.htm the investigation is ongoing and that the security event likely included unauthorized access to personal data of guests and employees. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)