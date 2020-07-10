Carnival expects to resume voyages in phases

July 10 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp said on Friday it was planning to resume operations in a phased manner, months after suspending trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also said it would reduce capital expenditures by more than $5 billion over the next 18 months.

Carnival expects future capacity to be moderated by the phased re-entry of its ships, while some ships in its fleet could be removed and new deliveries would be delayed, it said.

On Thursday, Carnival said it would resume voyages run by its German cruise line AIDA. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)