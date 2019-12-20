Company News
December 20, 2019 / 2:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cruise operator Carnival's quarterly revenue tops expectations

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Friday, as the world’s largest cruise operator benefited from higher on-board spending.

The company’s net income fell to $423 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $494 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 7.3% to $4.78 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $4.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Soundarya J and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below