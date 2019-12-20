Cruise operator Carnival's quarterly revenue tops expectations

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Carnival Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Friday, as the world’s largest cruise operator benefited from higher on-board spending.

The company’s net income fell to $423 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $494 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 7.3% to $4.78 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $4.57 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.